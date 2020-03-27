Trust Co of Kansas Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.85.

V traded down $7.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,940,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,492,980. The firm has a market cap of $317.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

