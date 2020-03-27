Trust Co of Kansas Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,333.20.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $55.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,900.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,591. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $945.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,962.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,844.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.