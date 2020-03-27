Trust Co of Kansas Purchases New Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 572,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,637,000. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 8.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas owned 1.42% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 688,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 433,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 45,259 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 63,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 219,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.