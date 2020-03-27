Trust Co of Kansas Purchases New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. Cummins comprises about 3.0% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.53.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.