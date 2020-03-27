Trust Co of Kansas Purchases Shares of 414,425 iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 414,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,000. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 6.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas owned approximately 1.27% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter.

IBDP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.60. 182,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,555. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

