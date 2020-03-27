Trust Co of Kansas Takes $5.70 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,000. Emerson Electric accounts for 3.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 68,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. 5,209,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,292. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

