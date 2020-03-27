TrustVerse Market Cap Reaches $2.80 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $19,756.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.33 or 0.04853958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00064425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003439 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

