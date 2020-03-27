Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE MX traded down C$1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.08. The company had a trading volume of 804,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$13.24 and a 1 year high of C$80.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$807.30 million. Analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.6500004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,960.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$579,215.99. Also, Director Margaret Reese Walker bought 8,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.89 per share, with a total value of C$343,094.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$407,424.60. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $582,628.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

