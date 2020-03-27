Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the February 27th total of 745,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TUFN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 6,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,268. The stock has a market cap of $274.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $288,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TUFN. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

