Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Up 43.5% in March

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 27th total of 490,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 84.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 74,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 20,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

