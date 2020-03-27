TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Tops $759,004.51

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $759,004.51 and approximately $842,042.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 69,034,409,255 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.