Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,909,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 27th total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Tutor Perini by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 20.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 12,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,559. The firm has a market cap of $307.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.