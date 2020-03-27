TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TV Asahi in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THDDY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75. TV Asahi has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in TV broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programming, and special sports program activities; and other businesses include Internet-related businesses, such as content sales for subscription video-on demand services, TV shopping services, and the brisk special events, as well as invests in motion pictures.

