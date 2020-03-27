Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for 2.5% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 71.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 13.8% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. 151,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.