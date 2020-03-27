U and I Group (LON:UAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of LON:UAI traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 76.30 ($1.00). 479,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,009. The company has a market cap of $103.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. U and I Group has a one year low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.56.

In other U and I Group news, insider Richard Upton purchased 6,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £12,299.73 ($16,179.60).

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

