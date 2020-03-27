U Network 1-Day Volume Tops $129,382.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $129,382.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, DEx.top, Bibox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.