U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PRTS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.65). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 103.94% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $53,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

