U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 6,760,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,378,947. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

