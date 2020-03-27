U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) PT Lowered to $80.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Sidoti from $128.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

USPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

USPH traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 124,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $148.48. The company has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.68 per share, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

