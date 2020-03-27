U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Director Charles W. Shaver Buys 43,000 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 43,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SLCA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 1,690,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $125.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.44. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $18.72.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLCA. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

