Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,311,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,991,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.55% of Uber Technologies worth $276,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,839,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $5,740,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,908,000.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.11. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

