Ubiquiti’s (UI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average is $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,937,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,470,000 after acquiring an additional 498,445 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 130,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 210.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 109,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

