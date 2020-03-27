UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,489 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $31,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,903 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,672.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,650,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,600 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,399 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,012,000 after purchasing an additional 980,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,579. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

