UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 88,388 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 116.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Insulet worth $28,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $7,582,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $5,535,000.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.75. 777,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.95. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $219.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

