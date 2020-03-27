UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 255.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371,866 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Howard Weil lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $12.52. 1,040,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

