UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Albemarle worth $25,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after buying an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 22.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.02. 2,438,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,546. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.