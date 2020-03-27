UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Invesco worth $30,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. 9,453,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

