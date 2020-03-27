UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Nielsen worth $29,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 48.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 81,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nielsen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Nielsen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 272,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nielsen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 627,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,542,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,704. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other Nielsen news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

