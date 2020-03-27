UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 36,222 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 36,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Teledyne Technologies worth $30,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $23.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.23. 335,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.