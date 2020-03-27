UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 36,962 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Douglas Emmett worth $29,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 321,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEI traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $30.27. 1,175,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,180. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

