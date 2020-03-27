UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58,320 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of FLIR Systems worth $26,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLIR traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $32.52. 1,443,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,835. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.23. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

