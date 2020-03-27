UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Pentair worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,643. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

