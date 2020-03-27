UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of Performance Food Group worth $28,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,738 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,121 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,770 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $25.75. 1,574,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.87. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.