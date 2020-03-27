UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,589 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pinduoduo worth $30,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,958,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 47.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,697,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $9,937,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.32. 11,245,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,521. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.14. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.