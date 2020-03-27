UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $23,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $413,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 860,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,263. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $110.05.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

