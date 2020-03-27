UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $21.91 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.90% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $21,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000.

KSA traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 448,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,205. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

