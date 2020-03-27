UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $22.21 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,429 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Autohome worth $22,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Autohome by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATHM. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CICC Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. China International Capital cut shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.09. 432,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,708. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.