UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $22.85 Million Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,863 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Macy’s worth $22,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 2,089,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after buying an additional 1,759,329 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $23,147,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,749.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 973,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on M shares. Cfra cut shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. 26,123,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,698,048. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.27%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.