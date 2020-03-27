UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $24.08 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $24,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 70,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of FWONK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,712. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

