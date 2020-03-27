UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.95 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,043 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of Vipshop worth $26,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after buying an additional 4,637,546 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,476,000 after purchasing an additional 936,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,027,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 444.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,315,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. 3,513,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,557. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

