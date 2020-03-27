UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $27.25 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Unum Group worth $27,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,457,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after buying an additional 120,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after buying an additional 127,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 4,227,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.