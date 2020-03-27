UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $27.64 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,804 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of 10x Genomics worth $27,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

NYSE TXG traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 148,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,850. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $108.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $2,213,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $44,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,750 shares of company stock valued at $47,115,063 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.