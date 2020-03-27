UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $27.69 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,434 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Leggett & Platt worth $27,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE:LEG traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. 1,155,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,127. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

