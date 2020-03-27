UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $27.84 Million Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,997 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $27,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,817,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 359,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 49,788 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 383,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $33.89. 3,049,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,326. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 141.21, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.70. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

