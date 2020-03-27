UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $28.31 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of PerkinElmer worth $28,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after acquiring an additional 498,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,192,000 after acquiring an additional 96,068 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,523,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,518,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,511,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

PKI traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

