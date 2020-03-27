UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $28.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 54,561 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $28,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,512,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,964,000 after purchasing an additional 749,056 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 393,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 205,093 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,358,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.38. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COG. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

