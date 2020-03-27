UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $29.41 Million Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of UGI worth $29,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of UGI by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,134. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

