UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Planet Fitness worth $31,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. 2,571,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLNT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. Company insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

