UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of Cognex worth $30,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.30. 1,247,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

