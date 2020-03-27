UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,620 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Signature Bank worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 688,888 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,721,000 after acquiring an additional 178,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 148,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 794.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 493,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

